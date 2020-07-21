10439 Samoa Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Custom 2 Story Pool Home with 2ond Unit - Totally remodeled and restored. Practically a brand new home!.Classic sophisticated style with spacious rooms, majestic ceilings,new hardwood floors, wall sconces,sophisticated lighting throughout, sky lights and central AC. The home offers a fantastic kitchen, huge office, downstairs entertainment den with mirrored wall, wet bar and sliding doors leading to pool area. Large private office has built in custom desk, dresser, TV stand and cabinets.

This home in located in the most desirable area of Tujunga close to the quaint village with mew trendy shops and restaurants.

LA is discovering the beauty and serenity of the San Gabriel foothills.A community that offers fantastic hiking, natural beauty and quiet established neighborhoods. Still very close to freeway 210, the 2 and the 134 .Minutes from Pasadena and San Fernando Valley. Very close to Glendale, Echo Park and Silver lake. Foothill Blvd is just blocks away and is the center for the foothills with every store and convenience you could want without the traffic and parking issues of other LA neighborhoods.

This home has been completely transformed with the best quality materials and amenities. Designed with the goal of comfort, security and space.Central AC and skylights make the home bright and comfortable. Enjoy the sparking pool and jacuzzi just completely redone. Enjoy the built in barbeque.or invite friends for a pool party, Relax on the green lush grass. A second building on the property has its own bathroom with shower and AC unit. Perfect for pool house, workshop, office or guest room.

Beautiful hardwood floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms beautiful wood cabinets and graceful staircase.

The kitchen has everything you need to entertain and enjoy.Custom wood cabinets with tons of storage room and lighted display cabinet, granite countertops and a large island with sink provide lots of space to work. A fridge,dishwasher and stove are all provided. Living room is bright and spacious with gas fireplace, wall sconces and custom window coverings.Separate dining area includes chandelier and is partial open to kitchen.A window garden offers another way to enjoy your favorite plants or collectibles

Bedrooms are large with huge windows and window shutters as well as ceiling fans.3 full bathrooms are all custom designed with luxury features and a laundry area is located close to bedrooms.

Luscious green yard with local plants, landscaping and stone retaining wall and slate e ntrance to front door.

One car garage and huge driveway Classic iron gate surrounds this estate like property and offers security.



12 month lease. No pets please.

(RLNE5089753)