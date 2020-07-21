All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

10439 Samoa Ave

10439 Samoa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10439 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Custom 2 Story Pool Home with 2ond Unit - Totally remodeled and restored. Practically a brand new home!.Classic sophisticated style with spacious rooms, majestic ceilings,new hardwood floors, wall sconces,sophisticated lighting throughout, sky lights and central AC. The home offers a fantastic kitchen, huge office, downstairs entertainment den with mirrored wall, wet bar and sliding doors leading to pool area. Large private office has built in custom desk, dresser, TV stand and cabinets.
This home in located in the most desirable area of Tujunga close to the quaint village with mew trendy shops and restaurants.
LA is discovering the beauty and serenity of the San Gabriel foothills.A community that offers fantastic hiking, natural beauty and quiet established neighborhoods. Still very close to freeway 210, the 2 and the 134 .Minutes from Pasadena and San Fernando Valley. Very close to Glendale, Echo Park and Silver lake. Foothill Blvd is just blocks away and is the center for the foothills with every store and convenience you could want without the traffic and parking issues of other LA neighborhoods.
This home has been completely transformed with the best quality materials and amenities. Designed with the goal of comfort, security and space.Central AC and skylights make the home bright and comfortable. Enjoy the sparking pool and jacuzzi just completely redone. Enjoy the built in barbeque.or invite friends for a pool party, Relax on the green lush grass. A second building on the property has its own bathroom with shower and AC unit. Perfect for pool house, workshop, office or guest room.
Beautiful hardwood floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms beautiful wood cabinets and graceful staircase.
The kitchen has everything you need to entertain and enjoy.Custom wood cabinets with tons of storage room and lighted display cabinet, granite countertops and a large island with sink provide lots of space to work. A fridge,dishwasher and stove are all provided. Living room is bright and spacious with gas fireplace, wall sconces and custom window coverings.Separate dining area includes chandelier and is partial open to kitchen.A window garden offers another way to enjoy your favorite plants or collectibles
Bedrooms are large with huge windows and window shutters as well as ceiling fans.3 full bathrooms are all custom designed with luxury features and a laundry area is located close to bedrooms.
Luscious green yard with local plants, landscaping and stone retaining wall and slate e ntrance to front door.
One car garage and huge driveway Classic iron gate surrounds this estate like property and offers security.

12 month lease. No pets please.
Contact Lysa
818-272-5309
RPM South SFV
Lic # 01705185
We follow all fair housing laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10439 Samoa Ave have any available units?
10439 Samoa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10439 Samoa Ave have?
Some of 10439 Samoa Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10439 Samoa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10439 Samoa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10439 Samoa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10439 Samoa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10439 Samoa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10439 Samoa Ave offers parking.
Does 10439 Samoa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10439 Samoa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10439 Samoa Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10439 Samoa Ave has a pool.
Does 10439 Samoa Ave have accessible units?
No, 10439 Samoa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10439 Samoa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10439 Samoa Ave has units with dishwashers.
