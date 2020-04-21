All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

10433 Nevada Ave

10433 Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10433 Nevada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bed, 2 bath single story cul-de-sac home - Beautiful property located in a nice and quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful curb appeal!! Home has been nicely upgraded. Wood laminate floors & newer high-end carpets in bedrooms. You will find 4 bedrooms including master bedroom with its own master bath and walk-in closet. Living area is large with dining area and fireplace. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, microwave, dishwasher and plumbing fixtures. Two car garage with direct access to living area, and inside laundry room. Covered patio with large backyard and mature fruit trees, paid weekly gardener included. LOCATION BENEFITS - Vons, Trader Joes, Smart & Final, Starbucks, Western Bagel, Banks, Mason Park and Recreation Area. Chatsworth Park, Chatsworth Library and many nearby restaurants. Near 118 Fwy. SCHOOLS - Superior Elementary, Nobel Middle School and Chatsworth High. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Min. credit score of 650 required. Available now.

(RLNE5491567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10433 Nevada Ave have any available units?
10433 Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10433 Nevada Ave have?
Some of 10433 Nevada Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10433 Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10433 Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10433 Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10433 Nevada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10433 Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10433 Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 10433 Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10433 Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10433 Nevada Ave have a pool?
No, 10433 Nevada Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10433 Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 10433 Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10433 Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10433 Nevada Ave has units with dishwashers.
