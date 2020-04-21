10433 Nevada Ave

Amenities

4 bed, 2 bath single story cul-de-sac home - Beautiful property located in a nice and quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful curb appeal!! Home has been nicely upgraded. Wood laminate floors & newer high-end carpets in bedrooms. You will find 4 bedrooms including master bedroom with its own master bath and walk-in closet. Living area is large with dining area and fireplace. Very light and open, newer kitchen cabinets with newer appliances of oven, cook top, microwave, dishwasher and plumbing fixtures. Two car garage with direct access to living area, and inside laundry room. Covered patio with large backyard and mature fruit trees, paid weekly gardener included. LOCATION BENEFITS - Vons, Trader Joes, Smart & Final, Starbucks, Western Bagel, Banks, Mason Park and Recreation Area. Chatsworth Park, Chatsworth Library and many nearby restaurants. Near 118 Fwy. SCHOOLS - Superior Elementary, Nobel Middle School and Chatsworth High. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Min. credit score of 650 required. Available now.



