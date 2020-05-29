10409 Danube Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful ADU....This brand new ADU unit has been done tastefully for a luxury living. Offering one bedroom and one Gorgeous bath, living room/dining area, all is brand new, from the floors up, Title floors, Granite Counters, New Cook top, Microwave, New kitchen cabinets. Washer and Dryer located inside the unit. This unit has its own entrance, making it so private and with direct access from the street. No pets allowed, Rent includes Utilities. Close to the 118 and 405 fwy, Devonshire St. and Sepulveda Blvd. Close to Banks and Middle School. This is a MUST see.