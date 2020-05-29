All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

10409 Danube Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful ADU....This brand new ADU unit has been done tastefully for a luxury living. Offering one bedroom and one Gorgeous bath, living room/dining area, all is brand new, from the floors up, Title floors, Granite Counters, New Cook top, Microwave, New kitchen cabinets. Washer and Dryer located inside the unit. This unit has its own entrance, making it so private and with direct access from the street. No pets allowed, Rent includes Utilities. Close to the 118 and 405 fwy, Devonshire St. and Sepulveda Blvd. Close to Banks and Middle School. This is a MUST see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 Danube Avenue have any available units?
10409 Danube Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 Danube Avenue have?
Some of 10409 Danube Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 Danube Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10409 Danube Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 Danube Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10409 Danube Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10409 Danube Avenue offer parking?
No, 10409 Danube Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10409 Danube Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10409 Danube Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 Danube Avenue have a pool?
No, 10409 Danube Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10409 Danube Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10409 Danube Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 Danube Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10409 Danube Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
