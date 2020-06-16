All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1039 North Bonnie Brae Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1039 North Bonnie Brae Street

1039 Bonnie Brae Street · (310) 975-4064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Los Angeles
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1039 Bonnie Brae Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 19-SRO · Avail. now

$995

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Bright and Sunny with tons of windows Front Corner Garden View Single Room Studio with Kitchen in Gorgeous Architecturally Significant Building in Prime Echo Park + Updated SRO (Single Room Occupancy with shared bathrooms and shower) + Prime Echo Park Location steps from all the action yet tucked away on a gorgeous tree lined street. Brand New Appliances, New LED lights, Brand New Plank Flooring, freshly painted and move-in ready. Super central LA location. Legendary neighborhood with a rich cultural heritage and tons of great bars, restaurants, and clubs. DTLA just a short 5 min drive. 12 month lease. OAC. Bathroom and Shower Rooms kept very clean on a weekly basis. On-site Manager provided service. Please watch video to get an idea of the entire unit and shared bathrooms and shower, which are right outside the unit. This is not a Studio with private bathroom. This is a Single Room Occupancy unit with multiple shared bathrooms within 50 feet of the unit. Please read complete and entire description.

Updated CV19 Leasing Process (subject to change)

1. Review all photos and watch detailed comprehensive showing video multiple times.
2. Text me full names and emails for apps
3. Application approved or terms agreed
4. In person final walk through
5. Lease signing and move in funds paid

If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to every city. Major freeway access close by to all metro areas.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text ASAP for much faster response)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bron

(RLNE5856081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have any available units?
1039 North Bonnie Brae Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have?
Some of 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street currently offering any rent specials?
1039 North Bonnie Brae Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street is pet friendly.
Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street offer parking?
No, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street does not offer parking.
Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have a pool?
No, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have a pool.
Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have accessible units?
No, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 North Bonnie Brae Street does not have units with dishwashers.
