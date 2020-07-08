10380 Almayo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

LARGE FRONT UPPER APARTMENT w/ HARDWOOD FLOORS and 10ft CEILINGS. Beautiful top floor corner unit apartment with hardwood floors in an ideal location in West Los Angeles. (Westwood Adjacent) This is a 16-unit building with excellent on-site management. It is in a great neighborhood surrounded by beautiful homes and upscale apartment buildings. It is a spacious two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and includes a 2-car tandem parking space inside of a gated structure. Also included is an outside storage compartment. It has a dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. There is a balcony off of the living room. The apartment has Central Air and Heat. There is a nice clean laundry facility on the premises. There is not a washer and dryer inside of the apartment. The bedrooms are spacious and large enough to fit a kind size bed with plenty of closet space. The master bedroom has 2 separate closets. It is walking distance to Rancho Park Community Center and golf course. It is near Century City and Fox Studios, and easy access to the 10 and the 405 freeways.