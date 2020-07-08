All apartments in Los Angeles
10380 Almayo Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

10380 Almayo Avenue

10380 Almayo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10380 Almayo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
LARGE FRONT UPPER APARTMENT w/ HARDWOOD FLOORS and 10ft CEILINGS. Beautiful top floor corner unit apartment with hardwood floors in an ideal location in West Los Angeles. (Westwood Adjacent) This is a 16-unit building with excellent on-site management. It is in a great neighborhood surrounded by beautiful homes and upscale apartment buildings. It is a spacious two bedroom, 1 1/2 bath and includes a 2-car tandem parking space inside of a gated structure. Also included is an outside storage compartment. It has a dishwasher, refrigerator and stove. There is a balcony off of the living room. The apartment has Central Air and Heat. There is a nice clean laundry facility on the premises. There is not a washer and dryer inside of the apartment. The bedrooms are spacious and large enough to fit a kind size bed with plenty of closet space. The master bedroom has 2 separate closets. It is walking distance to Rancho Park Community Center and golf course. It is near Century City and Fox Studios, and easy access to the 10 and the 405 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 Almayo Avenue have any available units?
10380 Almayo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10380 Almayo Avenue have?
Some of 10380 Almayo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 Almayo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10380 Almayo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 Almayo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10380 Almayo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10380 Almayo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10380 Almayo Avenue offers parking.
Does 10380 Almayo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10380 Almayo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 Almayo Avenue have a pool?
No, 10380 Almayo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10380 Almayo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10380 Almayo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 Almayo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10380 Almayo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

