All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1038 Lakme Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1038 Lakme Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1038 Lakme Avenue

1038 N Lake Shore Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1038 N Lake Shore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home in the Heart of Wilmington.
A great location with two parks close by. Mid-century home has a nice tropical feel to it with full grown palm trees and landscaping and an enclosed, outside patio deck with a custom, privacy fence around it. There's your own personal vegetable gardening available with raised planter trough beds.
Home includes two bedrooms; the master has en suite full bathroom; one full, mirrored closets. Master bathroom includes double cabinetry for plenty of extra storage space and/or his and hers storage. Included features: a unique, modern style sink, new granite counter and overhead heat lamps and fan.
Second Bedroom includes a closet organizer with access to second bathroom.
There's a glass enclosed, double-sided working fireplace between the dining and living rooms for added atmosphere. Living space includes a den area, opening to a library with custom built-in shelves; French doors lead to the outside patio.
Custom kitchen is definitely a cook's dream in White/Black/Silver. Fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including: double-sided fridge, gas top range and electric convection oven, dishwasher, with a 32 bottle wine refrigerator and16 feet of granite counter space for easy food preparation. Lots of cabinet space including pantry with sliders, pull out spice racks and two Lazy Susans.
Home features a washer and dryer as well as AC. There is hardwood bamboo flooring and tile throughout. This property comes with a one car garage and parking in the driveway as well.
Do not miss out on this great opportunity!

For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.

**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**

**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**
1320 Square footage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Lakme Avenue have any available units?
1038 Lakme Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Lakme Avenue have?
Some of 1038 Lakme Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Lakme Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Lakme Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Lakme Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Lakme Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1038 Lakme Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Lakme Avenue offers parking.
Does 1038 Lakme Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Lakme Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Lakme Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 Lakme Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Lakme Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 Lakme Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Lakme Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Lakme Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College