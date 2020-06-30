1038 Lakme Avenue

Amenities

Lovely Home in the Heart of Wilmington.

A great location with two parks close by. Mid-century home has a nice tropical feel to it with full grown palm trees and landscaping and an enclosed, outside patio deck with a custom, privacy fence around it. There's your own personal vegetable gardening available with raised planter trough beds.

Home includes two bedrooms; the master has en suite full bathroom; one full, mirrored closets. Master bathroom includes double cabinetry for plenty of extra storage space and/or his and hers storage. Included features: a unique, modern style sink, new granite counter and overhead heat lamps and fan.

Second Bedroom includes a closet organizer with access to second bathroom.

There's a glass enclosed, double-sided working fireplace between the dining and living rooms for added atmosphere. Living space includes a den area, opening to a library with custom built-in shelves; French doors lead to the outside patio.

Custom kitchen is definitely a cook's dream in White/Black/Silver. Fully equipped with stainless steel appliances including: double-sided fridge, gas top range and electric convection oven, dishwasher, with a 32 bottle wine refrigerator and16 feet of granite counter space for easy food preparation. Lots of cabinet space including pantry with sliders, pull out spice racks and two Lazy Susans.

Home features a washer and dryer as well as AC. There is hardwood bamboo flooring and tile throughout. This property comes with a one car garage and parking in the driveway as well.

Do not miss out on this great opportunity!



For more information please text Amy at (310)200-5584 or call at (310)831-0123.



**IF APPLYING TO THIS PROPERTY PLEASE SEND VIA EMAIL TO AMY@HARBORPM.COM YOUR PROOF OF INCOME FOR THE LAST TWO MONTHS (paystubs, banks statements, W-2 forms) AND A COPY OF YOUR IDENTIFICATION (California driver license, ID). MUST SEE PROPERTY FIRST**



**SI APLICA PARA ESTA PROPIEDAD, POR FAVOR ASEGURESE DE MANDARME UN CORREO ELECTRONICO A : AMY@HARBORPM.COM CON SU PRUEBA DE INGRESOS DE LOS ULTIMOS 2 MESES (talones de cheques, estados de cuentas, formas W-2) Y UNA COPIA DE SU IDENTIFICACION (licencia de manejar, ID). VEA PROPIEDAD ANTES DE APLICAR**

1320 Square footage

