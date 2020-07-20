10366 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this newly FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment in Westwood. Conveniently located minutes from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica,UCLA, 405 or 10 FWY. Walk to the local Coffee Bean, Walgreens, Restaurants, or the Amazing Westfield Century City Shopping Mall that has it all. Unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, Wifi TV, Full kitchen with new kitchen appliances and silverware, Beautiful wooden dining set. Very Bright and Spacious, and Washer and Dryer. Private unit located in the back of a Single Family Home (10364-Do Not Disturb Occupants). 1 Covered Parking and Tenant will pay 30% of overall Water, Power, Sewer, Trash, and Gas costs.