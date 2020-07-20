All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

10366 EASTBORNE Avenue

10366 W Eastborne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10366 W Eastborne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Welcome to this newly FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment in Westwood. Conveniently located minutes from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica,UCLA, 405 or 10 FWY. Walk to the local Coffee Bean, Walgreens, Restaurants, or the Amazing Westfield Century City Shopping Mall that has it all. Unit includes: Central A/C and Heat, Wifi TV, Full kitchen with new kitchen appliances and silverware, Beautiful wooden dining set. Very Bright and Spacious, and Washer and Dryer. Private unit located in the back of a Single Family Home (10364-Do Not Disturb Occupants). 1 Covered Parking and Tenant will pay 30% of overall Water, Power, Sewer, Trash, and Gas costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have any available units?
10366 EASTBORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have?
Some of 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10366 EASTBORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10366 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
