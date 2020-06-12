Amenities
10364 Almayo Ave, #105 Available 02/01/20 LUXURY IN CENTURY CITY! - A traditional mediterranean condo with custom designer finishes. 10364 Almayo is centrally located in Century City in a secure building with gated access. A stones throw away from Westfield Century City mall, Eataly, movie theaters, and Rancho Park golf course.
***Text or email Ila Corcoran (310) 853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com for more information and to set up a property tour!***
Enter through a grand circular foyer with hand painted ceiling to the spacious living area with crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout. A state of the art kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The large breakfast bar opens up to the family room with French doors leading to an oversized private patio. The formal dining room is complete with a statement piece chandelier light fixture. The master suite has a large walk in closet and an additional closet for all your storage needs. The master bath has a separate shower stall and soaking tub. Gated, side by side parking for 2 cars plus ample guest parking. The unit is equipped with central air and heat.
***NO PETS***
**Landlord pays for water**
Take advantage of all that the Westside has to offer! Right next to Beverly Hills, a quick commute to Santa Monica, and close to the 405 freeway.
FEATURES
Recently upgraded condo
Open concept floorplan
Pristine stainless steel appliances
Glass French doors that lead to the patio
Huge private patio
Fireplace
Custom bookshelves
Carpeted bedrooms
Large bedroom closets
Crown moldings throughout
Newer bathroom sink, vanity, and floor tiles
Hardwood flooring
High end light fixtures and recess lighting
Central Air and Heat
Private, gated parking
Washer/Dryer in unit
No Cats Allowed
