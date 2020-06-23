Amenities

10364 Almayo Ave, #105 Available 02/01/20 LUXURY IN CENTURY CITY! - A traditional mediterranean condo with custom designer finishes. 10364 Almayo is centrally located in Century City in a secure building with gated access. A stones throw away from Westfield Century City mall, Eataly, movie theaters, and Rancho Park golf course.



Enter through a grand circular foyer with hand painted ceiling to the spacious living area with crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout. A state of the art kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The large breakfast bar opens up to the family room with French doors leading to an oversized private patio. The formal dining room is complete with a statement piece chandelier light fixture. The master suite has a large walk in closet and an additional closet for all your storage needs. The master bath has a separate shower stall and soaking tub. Gated, side by side parking for 2 cars plus ample guest parking. The unit is equipped with central air and heat.



***NO PETS***



**Landlord pays for water**



Take advantage of all that the Westside has to offer! Right next to Beverly Hills, a quick commute to Santa Monica, and close to the 405 freeway.



FEATURES

Recently upgraded condo

Open concept floorplan

Pristine stainless steel appliances

Glass French doors that lead to the patio

Huge private patio

Fireplace

Custom bookshelves

Carpeted bedrooms

Large bedroom closets

Crown moldings throughout

Newer bathroom sink, vanity, and floor tiles

Hardwood flooring

High end light fixtures and recess lighting

Central Air and Heat

Private, gated parking

Washer/Dryer in unit



***Text or email Ila Corcoran (310) 853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com for more information and to set up a property tour!***



No Cats Allowed



