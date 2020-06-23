All apartments in Los Angeles
10364 Almayo Ave, #105

10364 W Almayo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10364 W Almayo Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
guest parking
media room
10364 Almayo Ave, #105 Available 02/01/20 LUXURY IN CENTURY CITY! - A traditional mediterranean condo with custom designer finishes. 10364 Almayo is centrally located in Century City in a secure building with gated access. A stones throw away from Westfield Century City mall, Eataly, movie theaters, and Rancho Park golf course.

***Text or email Ila Corcoran (310) 853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com for more information and to set up a property tour!***

Enter through a grand circular foyer with hand painted ceiling to the spacious living area with crown molding, recessed lighting, and hardwood floors throughout. A state of the art kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. The large breakfast bar opens up to the family room with French doors leading to an oversized private patio. The formal dining room is complete with a statement piece chandelier light fixture. The master suite has a large walk in closet and an additional closet for all your storage needs. The master bath has a separate shower stall and soaking tub. Gated, side by side parking for 2 cars plus ample guest parking. The unit is equipped with central air and heat.

***NO PETS***

**Landlord pays for water**

Take advantage of all that the Westside has to offer! Right next to Beverly Hills, a quick commute to Santa Monica, and close to the 405 freeway.

FEATURES
Recently upgraded condo
Open concept floorplan
Pristine stainless steel appliances
Glass French doors that lead to the patio
Huge private patio
Fireplace
Custom bookshelves
Carpeted bedrooms
Large bedroom closets
Crown moldings throughout
Newer bathroom sink, vanity, and floor tiles
Hardwood flooring
High end light fixtures and recess lighting
Central Air and Heat
Private, gated parking
Washer/Dryer in unit

***Text or email Ila Corcoran (310) 853-3569 or ila.corcoran@gmail.com for more information and to set up a property tour!***

Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online. Welcome home!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4487968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have any available units?
10364 Almayo Ave, #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have?
Some of 10364 Almayo Ave, #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 currently offering any rent specials?
10364 Almayo Ave, #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 is pet friendly.
Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 offer parking?
Yes, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 does offer parking.
Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have a pool?
No, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 does not have a pool.
Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have accessible units?
No, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10364 Almayo Ave, #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
