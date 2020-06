Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated bachelor/efficiency style apartment in the heart of Echo Park! Location, location, location! Walking distance to Echo Park gems such as The Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! ADVISORY: Unit does not include hookups for range/oven. A refrigerator and microwave are included. Pets allowed. Street parking only. Come and see it today!