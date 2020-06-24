10355 LORENZO Drive

Amenities

Very Large, Fully Furnished Charming Studio Guest House Apartment on second floor for one person, Vaulted, Open-Beam Ceiling, European Kitchen fully furnished, Bright, Airy, Sunny ~ Really lovely place. Large Closet, Air conditioning. Private entrance through Tuscan garden. Access to swimming pool in private garden, laundry. This is an upscale neighborhood great for jogging, walks, and bike riding. Utilities Included in Rent. Quiet Residential Neighborhood. Ideal location for a Professional who wants to be in a residential neighborhood, and needs to be very near the city. 5 Minutes from Fox Universal, Century City, Culver City, and UCLA. One year lease available. Really Charming and well fitted. 2 balconies overlooking gardens, pool, and neighborhood.