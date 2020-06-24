All apartments in Los Angeles
10355 LORENZO Drive
10355 LORENZO Drive

10355 Lorenzo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10355 Lorenzo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very Large, Fully Furnished Charming Studio Guest House Apartment on second floor for one person, Vaulted, Open-Beam Ceiling, European Kitchen fully furnished, Bright, Airy, Sunny ~ Really lovely place. Large Closet, Air conditioning. Private entrance through Tuscan garden. Access to swimming pool in private garden, laundry. This is an upscale neighborhood great for jogging, walks, and bike riding. Utilities Included in Rent. Quiet Residential Neighborhood. Ideal location for a Professional who wants to be in a residential neighborhood, and needs to be very near the city. 5 Minutes from Fox Universal, Century City, Culver City, and UCLA. One year lease available. Really Charming and well fitted. 2 balconies overlooking gardens, pool, and neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 LORENZO Drive have any available units?
10355 LORENZO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10355 LORENZO Drive have?
Some of 10355 LORENZO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 LORENZO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10355 LORENZO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 LORENZO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10355 LORENZO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10355 LORENZO Drive offer parking?
No, 10355 LORENZO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10355 LORENZO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 LORENZO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 LORENZO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10355 LORENZO Drive has a pool.
Does 10355 LORENZO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10355 LORENZO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 LORENZO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10355 LORENZO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
