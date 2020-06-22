All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10330 Oso Avenue

10330 N Oso Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10330 N Oso Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom 3 bath single story home located in a premier pocket of Chatsworth. This Colony West home sits on over 16,000 sqft of land with 2,700 sqft of living space offering a spacious living room, Kitchen & formal dining, wet bar, inside laundry room, an attached 2 car garage, pool and a spa. Upon entering you will see a spacious living room with lovely plantation shutters and a stone decorated fireplace. The ample kitchen includes granite counter tops, wood cabinetry throughout, a gas stove top ,double in wall oven and plenty of counter space. This master suite includes 2 closets perfect for his and hers one being a walk in closet, roman tub/shower with a double sink leading to a sliding door that opens up to a covered sun room equipped with a hot tub/spa. This is one true entertainer’s backyard with plenty more space for gardening, a refreshing pool, and wonderful fruit trees. This spacious gem has so much for a growing family and is close distance from shopping centers, restaurants, a park and the newly under construction Porter Ranch Vineyards development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10330 Oso Avenue have any available units?
10330 Oso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10330 Oso Avenue have?
Some of 10330 Oso Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10330 Oso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10330 Oso Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10330 Oso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10330 Oso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10330 Oso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10330 Oso Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10330 Oso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10330 Oso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10330 Oso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10330 Oso Avenue has a pool.
Does 10330 Oso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10330 Oso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10330 Oso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10330 Oso Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
