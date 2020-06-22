10330 Oso Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this charming 4 bedroom 3 bath single story home located in a premier pocket of Chatsworth. This Colony West home sits on over 16,000 sqft of land with 2,700 sqft of living space offering a spacious living room, Kitchen & formal dining, wet bar, inside laundry room, an attached 2 car garage, pool and a spa. Upon entering you will see a spacious living room with lovely plantation shutters and a stone decorated fireplace. The ample kitchen includes granite counter tops, wood cabinetry throughout, a gas stove top ,double in wall oven and plenty of counter space. This master suite includes 2 closets perfect for his and hers one being a walk in closet, roman tub/shower with a double sink leading to a sliding door that opens up to a covered sun room equipped with a hot tub/spa. This is one true entertainer’s backyard with plenty more space for gardening, a refreshing pool, and wonderful fruit trees. This spacious gem has so much for a growing family and is close distance from shopping centers, restaurants, a park and the newly under construction Porter Ranch Vineyards development.