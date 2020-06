Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute Duplex - Back unit has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, Living Room with Fireplace and updated Kitchen. The whole place has been freshly painted inside and out last year with some nice upgrades including newer counter tops, new flooring and new appliances. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Washer/Dryer are included along with semi-private yard and off street parking.