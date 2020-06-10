All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10324 Aldea Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10324 Aldea Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10324 Aldea Avenue

10324 Aldea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10324 Aldea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills South

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location, With Granada "Charter" High School a few minutes away. Wonderful cul-de-sac, north of Devonshire St, and a few blocks from Patrick Henry Middle school. Wide Solid Mahogany door opens to Solid hardwood entry floor and a flowing floor plan. Spacious with 2069 Sq. Ft. of total Living space, Living room accented with Wayne's coding, crown molding, and Travertine tile adorns chimney area. Dinning area leads to kitchen with breakfast area, solid wood cabinets, tile counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Ready to move in and well cared for, 4 good size bedrooms, and one can be used as an optional den or a second Master bedroom, 2.5 baths, Central Air & Heat with smart thermostat. 2 car detached garage with ample rear yard, and side yards on both sides of home. Additional parking space for a small truck next to garage. Upgraded electrical panel and sewer lines upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have any available units?
10324 Aldea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10324 Aldea Avenue have?
Some of 10324 Aldea Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10324 Aldea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10324 Aldea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10324 Aldea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10324 Aldea Avenue offers parking.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have a pool?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10324 Aldea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10324 Aldea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College