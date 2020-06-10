10324 Aldea Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location, With Granada "Charter" High School a few minutes away. Wonderful cul-de-sac, north of Devonshire St, and a few blocks from Patrick Henry Middle school. Wide Solid Mahogany door opens to Solid hardwood entry floor and a flowing floor plan. Spacious with 2069 Sq. Ft. of total Living space, Living room accented with Wayne's coding, crown molding, and Travertine tile adorns chimney area. Dinning area leads to kitchen with breakfast area, solid wood cabinets, tile counter tops and ceramic tile floors. Ready to move in and well cared for, 4 good size bedrooms, and one can be used as an optional den or a second Master bedroom, 2.5 baths, Central Air & Heat with smart thermostat. 2 car detached garage with ample rear yard, and side yards on both sides of home. Additional parking space for a small truck next to garage. Upgraded electrical panel and sewer lines upgraded.