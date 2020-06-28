Amenities

Address: 1032 West 1st Street #A, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)



- Rent: $1,350 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,600

- Credit Score of 600 or Better

- Bedroom: 1

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.



- Vinyl Hardwood Plank Flooring in Kitchen

- Tile Flooring Everywhere else but Kitchen

- Walk-in closet

- Lots of built-in storage

- Gas stove, oven, and range included

- Parking: Street Parking Only

- Laundromat located next door

- Utilities included: water & trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.