Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 1032 West 1st Street #A, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)
- Rent: $1,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,600
- Credit Score of 600 or Better
- Bedroom: 1
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.
- Vinyl Hardwood Plank Flooring in Kitchen
- Tile Flooring Everywhere else but Kitchen
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built-in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Parking: Street Parking Only
- Laundromat located next door
- Utilities included: water & trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.