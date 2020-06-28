All apartments in Los Angeles
1032 West 1st Street

1032 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1032 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1032 West 1st Street #A, San Pedro, CA 90731 (Located above Gaffey Street)

- Rent: $1,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,600
- Credit Score of 600 or Better
- Bedroom: 1
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx 650 Sq.Ft.

- Vinyl Hardwood Plank Flooring in Kitchen
- Tile Flooring Everywhere else but Kitchen
- Walk-in closet
- Lots of built-in storage
- Gas stove, oven, and range included
- Parking: Street Parking Only
- Laundromat located next door
- Utilities included: water & trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

