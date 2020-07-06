10318 Silverton Ave

Amenities

Newly Remodeled Home in a desirable Tujunga Hills! - Property Id: 186875



This beautiful home is a 1BD 1.5BT, remodeled with great attention to detail. It is located in a very calm suburban neighborhood of Tujunga CA, close to schools, parks and shopping.



The house has been highly upgraded to include newly remodeled bathrooms with marble/travertine all around, gourmet kitchen (Viking Stove and Range hood) granite countertops and stainless steel apron sink, washer & dryer combo (LG-convenient one cycle washes and dries) also included, central AC and heater system, tankless water heater, family room with custom modern electric fire place, hardwood floors, modern paint colors throughout, beautiful paver driveway, lush landscaping and much more. Available Jan 1st, 2020.

-Showings available upon request beginning January



-Lease-Minimum 6 months *Deposit-$2,000



-Application process



-No large dogs please /small pet deposit-$400

