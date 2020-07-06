All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

10318 Silverton Ave

10318 Silverton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10318 Silverton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Home in a desirable Tujunga Hills! - Property Id: 186875

This beautiful home is a 1BD 1.5BT, remodeled with great attention to detail. It is located in a very calm suburban neighborhood of Tujunga CA, close to schools, parks and shopping.

The house has been highly upgraded to include newly remodeled bathrooms with marble/travertine all around, gourmet kitchen (Viking Stove and Range hood) granite countertops and stainless steel apron sink, washer & dryer combo (LG-convenient one cycle washes and dries) also included, central AC and heater system, tankless water heater, family room with custom modern electric fire place, hardwood floors, modern paint colors throughout, beautiful paver driveway, lush landscaping and much more. Available Jan 1st, 2020.
-Showings available upon request beginning January

-Lease-Minimum 6 months *Deposit-$2,000

-Application process

-No large dogs please /small pet deposit-$400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186875
Property Id 186875

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5405896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 Silverton Ave have any available units?
10318 Silverton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10318 Silverton Ave have?
Some of 10318 Silverton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 Silverton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10318 Silverton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 Silverton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10318 Silverton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10318 Silverton Ave offer parking?
No, 10318 Silverton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10318 Silverton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10318 Silverton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 Silverton Ave have a pool?
No, 10318 Silverton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10318 Silverton Ave have accessible units?
No, 10318 Silverton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 Silverton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10318 Silverton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

