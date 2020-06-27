10314 Cresta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One of Cheviot Hills finest single family home located on a highly coveted and quiet tree lined street with beautiful views of Century City from the 2nd level balcony, within blocks of Westside Pavillion, Fox and Sony studios, Rancho Park Golf Course and Ave. of the Stars. Property is encapsulated by lush privacy trees and landscaping with gardener included. Large private backyard is accessed through double French doors opening to a private backyard and spa, perfect for outside entertaining. Updated tile flooring throughout the home, renovated kitchen with GE Profile appliances featuring 5 burners electric stove top for easy cleaning, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout with a large family room open to dining area and kitchen which allows for entertaining while cooking. Whirlpool front loading washer and dryer included. Unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, additional walk in closet and family room downstairs. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Two car garage, tank-less water heater and located within the boundaries of the award winning Overland Avenue Elementary School.