Los Angeles, CA
10314 Cresta Drive
Last updated December 8 2019 at 7:54 AM

10314 Cresta Drive

10314 Cresta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10314 Cresta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One of Cheviot Hills finest single family home located on a highly coveted and quiet tree lined street with beautiful views of Century City from the 2nd level balcony, within blocks of Westside Pavillion, Fox and Sony studios, Rancho Park Golf Course and Ave. of the Stars. Property is encapsulated by lush privacy trees and landscaping with gardener included. Large private backyard is accessed through double French doors opening to a private backyard and spa, perfect for outside entertaining. Updated tile flooring throughout the home, renovated kitchen with GE Profile appliances featuring 5 burners electric stove top for easy cleaning, stainless refrigerator and dishwasher. Recessed lighting throughout with a large family room open to dining area and kitchen which allows for entertaining while cooking. Whirlpool front loading washer and dryer included. Unique floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs and 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, additional walk in closet and family room downstairs. Master bath has Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Two car garage, tank-less water heater and located within the boundaries of the award winning Overland Avenue Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10314 Cresta Drive have any available units?
10314 Cresta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10314 Cresta Drive have?
Some of 10314 Cresta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10314 Cresta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10314 Cresta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10314 Cresta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10314 Cresta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10314 Cresta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10314 Cresta Drive offers parking.
Does 10314 Cresta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10314 Cresta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10314 Cresta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10314 Cresta Drive has a pool.
Does 10314 Cresta Drive have accessible units?
No, 10314 Cresta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10314 Cresta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10314 Cresta Drive has units with dishwashers.

