103 N Normandie Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly rent controlled

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1739fe408e ---- Please Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Available TODAY! Beautiful Renovated Studio with storage space and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. * Centrally Located! Hollywood, Koreatown, Vermont/Beverly Metro Station, Wilshire/Normandie Metro Station, 101 fwy, Silver Lake Blvd, Beverly Blvd, Melrose Ave, Los Angeles Community College and Paramount Studios. Many restaurants and coffee shops are close by! * Property Features: - On-site Manager - On-site Laundry - Parking Available (additional $50/mo) - Rent Controlled Property. - Online portal for 24/7 access to make payments, request service, and access to your ledger * Unit Features: - New Vinyl Flooring - Updated Kitchen - Air Conditioner - Walk in Closet/Kitchen Island (May vary depending on unit) - Stainless steel Appliances (stove, refrigerator) * Tenants qualifications: - Income: Gross Monthly Income must be 2.5x advertised rent for Rent Control Properties and 3x advertised rent for NON-Rent Control properties - Credit Score: Minimum Credit Score Requirement 600, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. Ask us about our pet policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*