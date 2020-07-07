All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 103 N Normandie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
103 N Normandie Ave
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:26 PM

103 N Normandie Ave

103 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

103 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
rent controlled
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1739fe408e ---- Please Call or text Ari Hoffman anytime! Available TODAY! Beautiful Renovated Studio with storage space and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. * Centrally Located! Hollywood, Koreatown, Vermont/Beverly Metro Station, Wilshire/Normandie Metro Station, 101 fwy, Silver Lake Blvd, Beverly Blvd, Melrose Ave, Los Angeles Community College and Paramount Studios. Many restaurants and coffee shops are close by! * Property Features: - On-site Manager - On-site Laundry - Parking Available (additional $50/mo) - Rent Controlled Property. - Online portal for 24/7 access to make payments, request service, and access to your ledger * Unit Features: - New Vinyl Flooring - Updated Kitchen - Air Conditioner - Walk in Closet/Kitchen Island (May vary depending on unit) - Stainless steel Appliances (stove, refrigerator) * Tenants qualifications: - Income: Gross Monthly Income must be 2.5x advertised rent for Rent Control Properties and 3x advertised rent for NON-Rent Control properties - Credit Score: Minimum Credit Score Requirement 600, may be approved with conditions; 651 for no conditions. Under 600 does not meet standards. Ask us about our pet policy! Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised*Monem Co adheres to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 N Normandie Ave have any available units?
103 N Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 N Normandie Ave have?
Some of 103 N Normandie Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 N Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
103 N Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 N Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 N Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 103 N Normandie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 103 N Normandie Ave offers parking.
Does 103 N Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 N Normandie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 N Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 103 N Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 103 N Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 103 N Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 103 N Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 N Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College