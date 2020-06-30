1026 Ingraham St 104

1026 W Ingraham St, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Nice Studio on Cuff of DTLA. Westlake District. - Property Id: 130369
Street parking only - Looking for quick move-ins. Call resident manager (Ana) today at: 213-842-2515\
Let us know your deal-breaker so that you do not waste a trip! Street parking only 1st floor unit Laundry on-site One year lease Owner pays water only NO DOGS Cats OK Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130369p Property Id 130369
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
