1026 Ingraham St 104

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Nice Studio on Cuff of DTLA. Westlake District. - Property Id: 130369



Street parking only - Looking for quick move-ins.

Call resident manager (Ana) today at: 213-842-2515\



Let us know your deal-breaker so that you do not waste a trip!

Street parking only

1st floor unit

Laundry on-site

One year lease

Owner pays water only

NO DOGS

Cats OK

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130369p

Property Id 130369



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5344998)