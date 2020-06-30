All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1026 Ingraham St 104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1026 Ingraham St 104
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

1026 Ingraham St 104

1026 W Ingraham St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1026 W Ingraham St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Nice Studio on Cuff of DTLA. Westlake District. - Property Id: 130369

Street parking only - Looking for quick move-ins.
Call resident manager (Ana) today at: 213-842-2515\

Let us know your deal-breaker so that you do not waste a trip!
Street parking only
1st floor unit
Laundry on-site
One year lease
Owner pays water only
NO DOGS
Cats OK
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130369p
Property Id 130369

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5344998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have any available units?
1026 Ingraham St 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have?
Some of 1026 Ingraham St 104's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Ingraham St 104 currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Ingraham St 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Ingraham St 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Ingraham St 104 is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 offer parking?
No, 1026 Ingraham St 104 does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Ingraham St 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have a pool?
No, 1026 Ingraham St 104 does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have accessible units?
No, 1026 Ingraham St 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Ingraham St 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Ingraham St 104 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College