10259 Irma Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely Appointed Single Family Home, 2-bed 2-bath: - Nicely updated 2-bed, 2-bath single family home available in a quiet area of Tujunga. A short drive to the 210 Freeway ensures that you have all of Southern California within reach.



This nicely appointed single family home features updated stainless steel appliances, in-unit front loading washer and dryer, large stainless steel commercial sink, dishwasher, recessed lights, and dual-pane windows.



The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, gas oven and range, elegant range hood. Quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash and shelving accentuates the kitchen for a sleek and modern look.



The master bathroom is reminiscent of a modern European hotel, equipped with a custom shower spray set with sophisticated glass enclosures and custom tile, water-conserving toilets, and modern vanity.



The second bathroom features custom LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity and brushed nickel and glass enclosure.



All rooms are equipped with ductless heating and A/C units, individually controlled by remote for optimum comfort all year round.



Come see for yourself today! Pet friendly. Additional fees may apply.



Owner pays for landscaping services. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.



All showings are by appointment only.



