Los Angeles, CA
10259 Irma Ave
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

10259 Irma Ave

10259 Irma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10259 Irma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely Appointed Single Family Home, 2-bed 2-bath: - Nicely updated 2-bed, 2-bath single family home available in a quiet area of Tujunga. A short drive to the 210 Freeway ensures that you have all of Southern California within reach.

This nicely appointed single family home features updated stainless steel appliances, in-unit front loading washer and dryer, large stainless steel commercial sink, dishwasher, recessed lights, and dual-pane windows.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, gas oven and range, elegant range hood. Quartz countertops, custom tile backsplash and shelving accentuates the kitchen for a sleek and modern look.

The master bathroom is reminiscent of a modern European hotel, equipped with a custom shower spray set with sophisticated glass enclosures and custom tile, water-conserving toilets, and modern vanity.

The second bathroom features custom LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity and brushed nickel and glass enclosure.

All rooms are equipped with ductless heating and A/C units, individually controlled by remote for optimum comfort all year round.

Come see for yourself today! Pet friendly. Additional fees may apply.

Owner pays for landscaping services. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Only well-qualified applicants will be considered. Strong applicants will have 680+ FICO, minimum income 3 times monthly rent, full background checks (credit/criminal/eviction) will be performed on all adults over 18.

All showings are by appointment only.

Real Property Management Vision
DRE# 02048110

(RLNE5525315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10259 Irma Ave have any available units?
10259 Irma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10259 Irma Ave have?
Some of 10259 Irma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10259 Irma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10259 Irma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10259 Irma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10259 Irma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10259 Irma Ave offer parking?
No, 10259 Irma Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10259 Irma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10259 Irma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10259 Irma Ave have a pool?
No, 10259 Irma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10259 Irma Ave have accessible units?
No, 10259 Irma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10259 Irma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10259 Irma Ave has units with dishwashers.

