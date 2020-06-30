Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:05 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane
10253 Valley Spring Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
10253 Valley Spring Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake
Amenities
parking
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have any available units?
10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have?
Some of 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane offers parking.
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane has a pool.
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have accessible units?
No, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10253 VALLEY SPRING Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College