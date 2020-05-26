All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10246 McVine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10246 McVine
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

10246 McVine

10246 Mcvine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10246 Mcvine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10246 McVine Available 06/14/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Sunland - Hannah will show this property Fridays at 2-2:30pm.

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath house featuring BRAND NEW carpet in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups located in the garage. Freshly painted throughout. Big front windows allows natural light to flow in. House comes with a refrigerator only. House has a window AC. Spacious backyard with a screened-in patio. 2 car garage. Owner pays for gardener. Pets allowed!

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

(RLNE4937766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10246 McVine have any available units?
10246 McVine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10246 McVine have?
Some of 10246 McVine's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10246 McVine currently offering any rent specials?
10246 McVine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10246 McVine pet-friendly?
Yes, 10246 McVine is pet friendly.
Does 10246 McVine offer parking?
Yes, 10246 McVine offers parking.
Does 10246 McVine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10246 McVine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10246 McVine have a pool?
No, 10246 McVine does not have a pool.
Does 10246 McVine have accessible units?
No, 10246 McVine does not have accessible units.
Does 10246 McVine have units with dishwashers?
No, 10246 McVine does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Hughes Regency
3665 Hughes Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College