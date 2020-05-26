Amenities

10246 McVine Available 06/14/19 Spacious 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in Sunland - Hannah will show this property Fridays at 2-2:30pm.



Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath house featuring BRAND NEW carpet in living room, hallway and bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups located in the garage. Freshly painted throughout. Big front windows allows natural light to flow in. House comes with a refrigerator only. House has a window AC. Spacious backyard with a screened-in patio. 2 car garage. Owner pays for gardener. Pets allowed!



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com



