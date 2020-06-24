1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Completely renovated and highly upgraded Mediterranean Duplex in the heart of Miracle Mile Area. Side by side townhouse style unit. 3 bedroom and Den with formal dining room, 3 Bathrooms. Central A/C and Heating. Goumet kitchen with newer LG Appliances. Quartz counter tops, Custom cabinets and Hardwood floors throughout. Updated electrical, Inside laundry room. Rear deck off for common area. Totally awesome property. It comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Two covered parking spaces included. Close to Grove, Farmer's market and future Metro Purple line.