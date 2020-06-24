All apartments in Los Angeles
1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

1024 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1024 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely renovated and highly upgraded Mediterranean Duplex in the heart of Miracle Mile Area. Side by side townhouse style unit. 3 bedroom and Den with formal dining room, 3 Bathrooms. Central A/C and Heating. Goumet kitchen with newer LG Appliances. Quartz counter tops, Custom cabinets and Hardwood floors throughout. Updated electrical, Inside laundry room. Rear deck off for common area. Totally awesome property. It comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Two covered parking spaces included. Close to Grove, Farmer's market and future Metro Purple line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have any available units?
1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have?
Some of 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
