Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

10230 Samoa Avenue

10230 Samoa Avenue · (818) 730-3989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10230 Samoa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
2 bedroom one bath apartment, pool, air conditioner, stove, garbage disposal, hard wood floors, laundry (shared in building), elevator, and parking in back. No pets.

Located in Tujunga, a foothill community between La Crescenta and Sunland. Conveniently located just minutes from all major freeways, plenty of shopping, and schools.

Rent: $1,995 per month
Deposit: $1,000
Credit check required: $25
Section-8 ok. Housing vouchers are welcome.

Address:
10230 Samoa Ave, apt 208
Tujunga, California, 91042
Cross street is Valmont St.

Call 818-730-3989

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Samoa Avenue have any available units?
10230 Samoa Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10230 Samoa Avenue have?
Some of 10230 Samoa Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 Samoa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Samoa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Samoa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Samoa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10230 Samoa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Samoa Avenue offers parking.
Does 10230 Samoa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Samoa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Samoa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10230 Samoa Avenue has a pool.
Does 10230 Samoa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10230 Samoa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Samoa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10230 Samoa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
