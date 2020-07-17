10230 Samoa Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom one bath apartment, pool, air conditioner, stove, garbage disposal, hard wood floors, laundry (shared in building), elevator, and parking in back. No pets.
Located in Tujunga, a foothill community between La Crescenta and Sunland. Conveniently located just minutes from all major freeways, plenty of shopping, and schools.
Rent: $1,995 per month
Deposit: $1,000
Credit check required: $25
Section-8 ok. Housing vouchers are welcome.
Address:
10230 Samoa Ave, apt 208
Tujunga, California, 91042
Cross street is Valmont St.
Call 818-730-3989