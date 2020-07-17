10230 Samoa Avenue

Amenities

2 bedroom one bath apartment, pool, air conditioner, stove, garbage disposal, hard wood floors, laundry (shared in building), elevator, and parking in back. No pets.



Located in Tujunga, a foothill community between La Crescenta and Sunland. Conveniently located just minutes from all major freeways, plenty of shopping, and schools.



Rent: $1,995 per month

Deposit: $1,000

Credit check required: $25

Section-8 ok. Housing vouchers are welcome.



10230 Samoa Ave, apt 208

Tujunga, California, 91042

Cross street is Valmont St.



Call 818-730-3989