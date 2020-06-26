10230 Glade Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully updated pool home on a cul-de-sac in a most desirable pocket of Chatsworth. As you walk in through the front door, you are greeted with formal living room with high ceiling, new engineered wood floor and a cozy fireplace, leads you to a spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and an extra large family room with a bar area bathed in natural light perfect for entertaining. Main floor has a 2nd master bedroom with laminate floor, walk-in closet and attached bath ideal for an extended family. There is second full guest bath in the hallway on the main floor. Upgraded Kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cabinets, center island and new stainless Steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to drought resistant gated backyard with a newly plastered pool, new patio, built in BBQ with a sink and ample granite counter space for entertaining. Home has decorative fans and recessed lighting throughout. Second floor has an extra large Master suite with a view of the mountains and master bath with ice block partition,2 additional bedrooms, 2nd bath is attached to one of the bedrooms with access from hallway to service the 3rd bedroom. A large balcony on 2nd floor overlooking the pool area. Attached double car garage with new garage door, new interior,ext paint & professionally landscaped front yard. New double pane windows throughout. Two zone air cooling/heating system. Close proximity to area freeways, Chatsworth public Transportation, Schools, Simi Valley, Warner Center and Calabasas