10230 Glade Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:14 PM

10230 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully updated pool home on a cul-de-sac in a most desirable pocket of Chatsworth. As you walk in through the front door, you are greeted with formal living room with high ceiling, new engineered wood floor and a cozy fireplace, leads you to a spacious kitchen with breakfast nook and an extra large family room with a bar area bathed in natural light perfect for entertaining. Main floor has a 2nd master bedroom with laminate floor, walk-in closet and attached bath ideal for an extended family. There is second full guest bath in the hallway on the main floor. Upgraded Kitchen has granite counter tops, ample cabinets, center island and new stainless Steel appliances. Kitchen opens up to drought resistant gated backyard with a newly plastered pool, new patio, built in BBQ with a sink and ample granite counter space for entertaining. Home has decorative fans and recessed lighting throughout. Second floor has an extra large Master suite with a view of the mountains and master bath with ice block partition,2 additional bedrooms, 2nd bath is attached to one of the bedrooms with access from hallway to service the 3rd bedroom. A large balcony on 2nd floor overlooking the pool area. Attached double car garage with new garage door, new interior,ext paint & professionally landscaped front yard. New double pane windows throughout. Two zone air cooling/heating system. Close proximity to area freeways, Chatsworth public Transportation, Schools, Simi Valley, Warner Center and Calabasas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Glade Avenue have any available units?
10230 Glade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10230 Glade Avenue have?
Some of 10230 Glade Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 Glade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Glade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Glade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Glade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10230 Glade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Glade Avenue offers parking.
Does 10230 Glade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Glade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Glade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10230 Glade Avenue has a pool.
Does 10230 Glade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10230 Glade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Glade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10230 Glade Avenue has units with dishwashers.
