Los Angeles, CA
10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:53 AM

10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle

10228 Mossy Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10228 Mossy Rock Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Nestled in the coveted resort-like Bel-Air Glen homeowner's association, resides this private, quiet, clean and modern 3 bed, 2.5 bath with West-facing canyon views. This spacious residence boasts high vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, formal dining room, new wood floors, windows and sliding glass doors, and receives an abundance of soothing natural sunlight. New gas stove-top will be installed prior to new tenancy. This home offers exclusive use of the security patrolled private community's large swimming pool, updated gym and clubhouse, as well as tennis and basketball courts. Walk to the chic and local Starbucks, dining and shopping of the Glen Centre and enjoy its farmer's market during the weekend. Strong credit with solid references will only be considered. Property available now. Home is part of HOA which does not allow roommates. Call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have any available units?
10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have?
Some of 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle offers parking.
Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle has a pool.
Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have accessible units?
No, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle has units with dishwashers.
