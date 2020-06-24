10228 MOSSY ROCK Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Nestled in the coveted resort-like Bel-Air Glen homeowner's association, resides this private, quiet, clean and modern 3 bed, 2.5 bath with West-facing canyon views. This spacious residence boasts high vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, formal dining room, new wood floors, windows and sliding glass doors, and receives an abundance of soothing natural sunlight. New gas stove-top will be installed prior to new tenancy. This home offers exclusive use of the security patrolled private community's large swimming pool, updated gym and clubhouse, as well as tennis and basketball courts. Walk to the chic and local Starbucks, dining and shopping of the Glen Centre and enjoy its farmer's market during the weekend. Strong credit with solid references will only be considered. Property available now. Home is part of HOA which does not allow roommates. Call for pets.