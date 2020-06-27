All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle

10222 Mossy Rock Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10222 Mossy Rock Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Updated Bel Air Glen home with sunset and canyon views. Spacious 2,800 sq. ft. home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a retreat-like peaceful setting, great Master Suite with walk-in closet and en suite Master Bath, plus a large bonus room. Home available for move in by January 15, 2020, long-term tenancy preferred, per Landlord. Property can be delivered furnished/unfurnished. Property is part of a homeowners association which offers 24 hour armed patrolled security, a resort-like swimming pool with wi-fi, updated gym, tennis courts, basket ball court, and club house. Homeowners association does not permit room mates. Responsible prospective tenants with strong credit and references will only be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have any available units?
10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have?
Some of 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle offers parking.
Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle has a pool.
Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have accessible units?
No, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle has units with dishwashers.
