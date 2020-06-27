10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool internet access tennis court

Updated Bel Air Glen home with sunset and canyon views. Spacious 2,800 sq. ft. home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a retreat-like peaceful setting, great Master Suite with walk-in closet and en suite Master Bath, plus a large bonus room. Home available for move in by January 15, 2020, long-term tenancy preferred, per Landlord. Property can be delivered furnished/unfurnished. Property is part of a homeowners association which offers 24 hour armed patrolled security, a resort-like swimming pool with wi-fi, updated gym, tennis courts, basket ball court, and club house. Homeowners association does not permit room mates. Responsible prospective tenants with strong credit and references will only be considered.