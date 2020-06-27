10222 MOSSY ROCK Circle

Amenities
Updated Bel Air Glen home with sunset and canyon views. Spacious 2,800 sq. ft. home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 baths with a retreat-like peaceful setting, great Master Suite with walk-in closet and en suite Master Bath, plus a large bonus room. Home available for move in by January 15, 2020, long-term tenancy preferred, per Landlord. Property can be delivered furnished/unfurnished. Property is part of a homeowners association which offers 24 hour armed patrolled security, a resort-like swimming pool with wi-fi, updated gym, tennis courts, basket ball court, and club house. Homeowners association does not permit room mates. Responsible prospective tenants with strong credit and references will only be considered.