1017 N Edgemont St 4
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:29 AM
1 of 9
1017 N Edgemont St 4
1017 N Edgemont St
No Longer Available
Location
1017 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment in a house! That's swell! - Property Id: 121038
Stop by May 21st at 3:00 PM! (Tuesday)
Call Ed today at 213-640-9404.
What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Thank you!!!
We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121038
Property Id 121038
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4883309)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have any available units?
1017 N Edgemont St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have?
Some of 1017 N Edgemont St 4's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1017 N Edgemont St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 N Edgemont St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 N Edgemont St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 offer parking?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have a pool?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have accessible units?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
