All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1017 N Edgemont St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1017 N Edgemont St 4
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:29 AM

1017 N Edgemont St 4

1017 N Edgemont St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1017 N Edgemont St, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Apartment in a house! That's swell! - Property Id: 121038

Stop by May 21st at 3:00 PM! (Tuesday)

Call Ed today at 213-640-9404.

What you need to qualify:
Application completed in full
Proof of income Last 2 months via bank statements/pay stubs
Copy of ID
Referral letter from the previous landlord (If possible)

Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.

Thank you!!!

We hope to see you soon!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121038
Property Id 121038

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4883309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have any available units?
1017 N Edgemont St 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have?
Some of 1017 N Edgemont St 4's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 N Edgemont St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1017 N Edgemont St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 N Edgemont St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 offer parking?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have a pool?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have accessible units?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 N Edgemont St 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 N Edgemont St 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College