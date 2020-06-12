All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:05 AM

1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard

1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Primely Located 2-Bedroom/ 2-1/2 Bath (Upper Level) Apartment in the Mid-Wilshire Area features Crystal Chandeliers, Ceiling Fans, a Wall AC, Hardwood Tiling, Bonus Room/ Office, Modern-Open Kitchen with Bar, Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator (for use but no repairs), Spacious Living Room, Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor Length-Mirrored Doors, Great Natural Lighting, Internal Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, one Full Bathroom with Beautiful Marble Shower/Tub, Balcony, Large Communal Courtyard, and Garage Parking. It's in Excellent Condition. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Major Cross Streets: West Olympic and Crescent Heights Boulevards. It's in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square and close to many Schools, Olympia Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, La Cienega Park, Petersen Automotive Museum, Zimmer Children's Museum, Consulate General of Brazil in Los Angeles, SLS Hotel A Luxury Collection- and not far from The Grove and Westside Pavilion. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com! ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/795954?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have any available units?
1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have?
Some of 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College