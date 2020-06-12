1016 South Crescent Heights Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Primely Located 2-Bedroom/ 2-1/2 Bath (Upper Level) Apartment in the Mid-Wilshire Area features Crystal Chandeliers, Ceiling Fans, a Wall AC, Hardwood Tiling, Bonus Room/ Office, Modern-Open Kitchen with Bar, Stainless Steel Stove and Refrigerator (for use but no repairs), Spacious Living Room, Ample Shelving and Closets with Floor Length-Mirrored Doors, Great Natural Lighting, Internal Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, one Full Bathroom with Beautiful Marble Shower/Tub, Balcony, Large Communal Courtyard, and Garage Parking. It's in Excellent Condition. Cats Ok with additional deposit and pet rent pending pet screening approval. Major Cross Streets: West Olympic and Crescent Heights Boulevards. It's in the middle of Carthay Circle and Carthay Square and close to many Schools, Olympia Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, La Cienega Park, Petersen Automotive Museum, Zimmer Children's Museum, Consulate General of Brazil in Los Angeles, SLS Hotel A Luxury Collection- and not far from The Grove and Westside Pavilion. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139- or email cgunther@eglproperties.com! ***Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/795954?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.