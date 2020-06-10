10150 Louise Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Awesome Northridge Pool Home! Great Curb appeal & brick walkway! Spacious living room with a fireplace! Formal dining with a view of the beautiful backyard! Large step-down family room with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, tile flooring, built-in desk & cabinets! Master suite with a 3/4 bathroom! Some features include spacious bedrooms, laundry room, Central A/C, vacuum system, large covered breezeway from the family room to the oversized garage, concrete driveway, 11639 sq. ft lot & automatic sprinklers! Entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy play area, plenty of patio space & RV potential! Great schools! The very clean home located in a pride of ownership neighborhood!