Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

10150 Louise Avenue

10150 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Louise Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Awesome Northridge Pool Home! Great Curb appeal & brick walkway! Spacious living room with a fireplace! Formal dining with a view of the beautiful backyard! Large step-down family room with a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, tile flooring, built-in desk & cabinets! Master suite with a 3/4 bathroom! Some features include spacious bedrooms, laundry room, Central A/C, vacuum system, large covered breezeway from the family room to the oversized garage, concrete driveway, 11639 sq. ft lot & automatic sprinklers! Entertainers backyard with a sparkling pool, grassy play area, plenty of patio space & RV potential! Great schools! The very clean home located in a pride of ownership neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 Louise Avenue have any available units?
10150 Louise Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 Louise Avenue have?
Some of 10150 Louise Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 Louise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10150 Louise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 Louise Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10150 Louise Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10150 Louise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10150 Louise Avenue offers parking.
Does 10150 Louise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 Louise Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 Louise Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10150 Louise Avenue has a pool.
Does 10150 Louise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10150 Louise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 Louise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10150 Louise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

