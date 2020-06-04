All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

1014 N. Alexandria Ave

1014 North Alexandria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1014 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/953c0e306b ---- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Features: Central HVAC Separate Dining Room Extra Living Space/Office off Dining Room Hardwood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Remodeled Kitchen and Baths Private Backyard, Citrus Trees, Separate Enclosed Patio Area. Attached Garage -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier's check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. -Renters Insurance Required. -No third party payment programs -Excellent Credit Required This home is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have any available units?
1014 N. Alexandria Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have?
Some of 1014 N. Alexandria Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 N. Alexandria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1014 N. Alexandria Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 N. Alexandria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave offers parking.
Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have a pool?
No, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have accessible units?
No, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 N. Alexandria Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 N. Alexandria Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

