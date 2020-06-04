1014 N. Alexandria Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/953c0e306b ---- 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home Features: Central HVAC Separate Dining Room Extra Living Space/Office off Dining Room Hardwood Floors Wood Burning Fireplace Remodeled Kitchen and Baths Private Backyard, Citrus Trees, Separate Enclosed Patio Area. Attached Garage -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier's check, money order or via Paypal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. -Renters Insurance Required. -No third party payment programs -Excellent Credit Required This home is for rent exclusively byRossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other thanRossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal DRE 00659141