10115 Haskell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10115 Haskell Ave

10115 Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10115 Haskell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming single-family home for sale in North Hills! This rare find features 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Bright and spacious floor-plan with wall/baseboard moldings through-out the home, recessed lighting and French windows! Tile flooring in the kitchen, dining and family room! Beamed ceilings in the family room, with a decorative fireplace and doubled French sliding doors that lead to the enclosed patio! Gorgeous master retreat with crown molding, built-in shelves, large walk-in closet, fireplace and a private bathroom with decorative tile flooring and glass block tiled walls. This home features a wonderful enclosed patio complete with tile flooring, a built-in brick BBQ area and a door leading out to the spacious backyard!

(RLNE4677211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 Haskell Ave have any available units?
10115 Haskell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 Haskell Ave have?
Some of 10115 Haskell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 Haskell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10115 Haskell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 Haskell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10115 Haskell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10115 Haskell Ave offer parking?
No, 10115 Haskell Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10115 Haskell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 Haskell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 Haskell Ave have a pool?
No, 10115 Haskell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10115 Haskell Ave have accessible units?
No, 10115 Haskell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 Haskell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 Haskell Ave has units with dishwashers.
