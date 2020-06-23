10115 Haskell Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming single-family home for sale in North Hills! This rare find features 2-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms. Bright and spacious floor-plan with wall/baseboard moldings through-out the home, recessed lighting and French windows! Tile flooring in the kitchen, dining and family room! Beamed ceilings in the family room, with a decorative fireplace and doubled French sliding doors that lead to the enclosed patio! Gorgeous master retreat with crown molding, built-in shelves, large walk-in closet, fireplace and a private bathroom with decorative tile flooring and glass block tiled walls. This home features a wonderful enclosed patio complete with tile flooring, a built-in brick BBQ area and a door leading out to the spacious backyard!



(RLNE4677211)