10112 Hanna Ave

Charming 2 story 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with yard - Beautifully upgraded 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath home west of Topanga Canyon in a quiet neighborhood. New carpet, fresh paint. Kitchen has been remodeled with caesarstone counters, stainless steal appliances and shines bright with natural light. Open dining and living room are just off the kitchen. There is a a cozy family room with fireplace adjacent to the kitchen as well. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Backyard features a large grassy area as well as a seating patio to entertain guests. Gardener services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



