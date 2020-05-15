All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

10112 Hanna Ave

10112 Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10112 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 story 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home with yard - Beautifully upgraded 4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath home west of Topanga Canyon in a quiet neighborhood. New carpet, fresh paint. Kitchen has been remodeled with caesarstone counters, stainless steal appliances and shines bright with natural light. Open dining and living room are just off the kitchen. There is a a cozy family room with fireplace adjacent to the kitchen as well. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. Backyard features a large grassy area as well as a seating patio to entertain guests. Gardener services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE4934271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10112 Hanna Ave have any available units?
10112 Hanna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10112 Hanna Ave have?
Some of 10112 Hanna Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10112 Hanna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10112 Hanna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10112 Hanna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10112 Hanna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10112 Hanna Ave offer parking?
No, 10112 Hanna Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10112 Hanna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10112 Hanna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10112 Hanna Ave have a pool?
No, 10112 Hanna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10112 Hanna Ave have accessible units?
No, 10112 Hanna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10112 Hanna Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10112 Hanna Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
