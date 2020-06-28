1011 S Hudson Ave

Amenities

This updated guest house is nestled on a charming tree lined street in the Mid-Wilshire area. Walk through a gated, private backyard into a lush landscaped yard with a serene koi pond. This warm cozy guest house includes modern tiled floors on the first floor and new wood flooring on the second level. The entire unit has been freshly painted and includes an updated kitchen finished with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The modern bathroom includes a large shower and new fixtures. A washer and dryer is included in the unit. The second level bedroom is a loft style A-Frame which can also accommodate an office. This location offers free street parking. Water, electric and gas are included in the rent price.



Sq Footage: 750 sqft.

Bedrooms: 1 Bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Parking: Street

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,500

Pets Policy: No Pets

Laundry: In Unit

Floor: 2 Floors

Property Type: Guest House

Included in Rent: Electric, Water and Internet/WiFi



