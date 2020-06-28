All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1011 S Hudson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1011 S Hudson Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

1011 S Hudson Ave

1011 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1011 South Hudson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
This updated guest house is nestled on a charming tree lined street in the Mid-Wilshire area. Walk through a gated, private backyard into a lush landscaped yard with a serene koi pond. This warm cozy guest house includes modern tiled floors on the first floor and new wood flooring on the second level. The entire unit has been freshly painted and includes an updated kitchen finished with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The modern bathroom includes a large shower and new fixtures. A washer and dryer is included in the unit. The second level bedroom is a loft style A-Frame which can also accommodate an office. This location offers free street parking. Water, electric and gas are included in the rent price.

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 750 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: In Unit
Floor: 2 Floors
Property Type: Guest House
Included in Rent: Electric, Water and Internet/WiFi

DESCRIPTION

Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bathroom Guest House
- Granite Kitchen Counter-top
- Microwave, Stainless Steel Oven/Stove & Refrigerator in Unit
- Recessed Lighting
- Hardwood and Tile Flooring
- Wall Air Conditioning Unit
- Wall Heating Unit
- Vertical Blinds
- Fresh Paint
- Closet Space
- Separate Exit/Entrance Through Gated Entrance
- In Unit Laundry
- Street Parking Only
- Electric, Water and Internet/WiF incluced

RENTAL FEATURES
Stainless Steel Range / Oven
Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Heater In Unit
Air conditioning
Recessed Lighting
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite counter-top
Electric, Water and Internet/WiF included in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 S Hudson Ave have any available units?
1011 S Hudson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 S Hudson Ave have?
Some of 1011 S Hudson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 S Hudson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1011 S Hudson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 S Hudson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 S Hudson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1011 S Hudson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1011 S Hudson Ave offers parking.
Does 1011 S Hudson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 S Hudson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 S Hudson Ave have a pool?
No, 1011 S Hudson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1011 S Hudson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1011 S Hudson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 S Hudson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 S Hudson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College