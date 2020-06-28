1011 S Hudson Ave

Amenities
This updated guest house is nestled on a charming tree lined street in the Mid-Wilshire area. Walk through a gated, private backyard into a lush landscaped yard with a serene koi pond. This warm cozy guest house includes modern tiled floors on the first floor and new wood flooring on the second level. The entire unit has been freshly painted and includes an updated kitchen finished with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The modern bathroom includes a large shower and new fixtures. A washer and dryer is included in the unit. The second level bedroom is a loft style A-Frame which can also accommodate an office. This location offers free street parking. Water, electric and gas are included in the rent price.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 750 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Street
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,500
Pets Policy: No Pets
Floor: 2 Floors
Property Type: Guest House
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful One Bedroom/One Bathroom Guest House
- Granite Kitchen Counter-top
- Microwave, Stainless Steel Oven/Stove & Refrigerator in Unit
- Recessed Lighting
- Hardwood and Tile Flooring
- Wall Air Conditioning Unit
- Wall Heating Unit
- Vertical Blinds
- Fresh Paint
- Closet Space
- Separate Exit/Entrance Through Gated Entrance
RENTAL FEATURES
