All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10101 Hadley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10101 Hadley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10101 Hadley Avenue

10101 Hadley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10101 Hadley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Devonshire Country Estates on a Private Cul De Sac in a highly sought after neighborhood of spacious custom homes, so much personality & charm! Inviting curb appeal on a large lot with trees & mature lush landscaping. Landlord is looking for a SHORT term lease ONLY! 3-6 Months. Property can be rented furnished. Over 4000 sqft with 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! 3 bedrooms downstairs and a huge Family Room. Formal Dining Room, Bright & sunny kitchen! 3 bedrooms upstairs, one huge master suite, a good size bedroom and one small bedroom that can be used as an office. Fantastic Backyard with a beautiful pool. Lots of parking, including RV parking if needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 Hadley Avenue have any available units?
10101 Hadley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10101 Hadley Avenue have?
Some of 10101 Hadley Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 Hadley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10101 Hadley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 Hadley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10101 Hadley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10101 Hadley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10101 Hadley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10101 Hadley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10101 Hadley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 Hadley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10101 Hadley Avenue has a pool.
Does 10101 Hadley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10101 Hadley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 Hadley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10101 Hadley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College