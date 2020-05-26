10101 Hadley Avenue

Amenities

parking pool furnished refrigerator

Devonshire Country Estates on a Private Cul De Sac in a highly sought after neighborhood of spacious custom homes, so much personality & charm! Inviting curb appeal on a large lot with trees & mature lush landscaping. Landlord is looking for a SHORT term lease ONLY! 3-6 Months. Property can be rented furnished. Over 4000 sqft with 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! 3 bedrooms downstairs and a huge Family Room. Formal Dining Room, Bright & sunny kitchen! 3 bedrooms upstairs, one huge master suite, a good size bedroom and one small bedroom that can be used as an office. Fantastic Backyard with a beautiful pool. Lots of parking, including RV parking if needed!