1010 North RAMPART

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Set behind a beautiful Craftsman. Bungalow Guest House,netlled behing its own gate, completely freestanding with a private yard. Dramated vaulted ceilings and french doors that lead to the yard make for great Socal living. A perfect blend of vintage and modern, this is a super stylish and vibrant home. Fantastic layout, with one bedroom + 1 bath. The living room flows into an modern kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. High vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy all that silver Lake has to offer 1 block South of Sunset