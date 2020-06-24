All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1010 North RAMPART.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1010 North RAMPART
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 North RAMPART

1010 N Rampart Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 N Rampart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Set behind a beautiful Craftsman. Bungalow Guest House,netlled behing its own gate, completely freestanding with a private yard. Dramated vaulted ceilings and french doors that lead to the yard make for great Socal living. A perfect blend of vintage and modern, this is a super stylish and vibrant home. Fantastic layout, with one bedroom + 1 bath. The living room flows into an modern kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances. High vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy all that silver Lake has to offer 1 block South of Sunset

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 North RAMPART have any available units?
1010 North RAMPART doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 North RAMPART have?
Some of 1010 North RAMPART's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 North RAMPART currently offering any rent specials?
1010 North RAMPART is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 North RAMPART pet-friendly?
No, 1010 North RAMPART is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1010 North RAMPART offer parking?
Yes, 1010 North RAMPART offers parking.
Does 1010 North RAMPART have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 North RAMPART offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 North RAMPART have a pool?
No, 1010 North RAMPART does not have a pool.
Does 1010 North RAMPART have accessible units?
No, 1010 North RAMPART does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 North RAMPART have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 North RAMPART has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College