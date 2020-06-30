All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:02 AM

1010 N Madison Ave 18

1010 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1010 North Madison Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
E Hollywood Studio $500 off 1st month rent. NICE. - Property Id: 138584

$500.00 off first month rent with immediate move-ins only!
Contact resident Manager: Olga 323-830-7014.

STREET PARKING ONLY.
LAUNDRY ON SITE.
2ND FLOOR UNIT.

NO PARKING. Owner pays water.

**Let us know your deal-breakers so you can save yourself a trip**

These units have been renovated with modern style. Get them while they're hot!

East Hollywood is a central neighborhood in Los Angeles that's accessible to many freeways, as well as other parts of town. It's diversity and interesting restaurants offer residents a chance to have new experiences all of the time.

Los Angeles City College, Barnsdall Art Park, and three large hospitals are all located in the East Hollywood area. East Hollywood sits approximately two miles from downtown Los Angeles. The neighborhood has one of the city's densest populations, and a bit of a hipster vibe makes the neighborhood popular with young adults.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138584
Property Id 138584

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5558473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have any available units?
1010 N Madison Ave 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have?
Some of 1010 N Madison Ave 18's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 N Madison Ave 18 currently offering any rent specials?
1010 N Madison Ave 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 N Madison Ave 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 is pet friendly.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 offer parking?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 does not offer parking.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have a pool?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 does not have a pool.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have accessible units?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 N Madison Ave 18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 N Madison Ave 18 does not have units with dishwashers.

