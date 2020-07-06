All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
101 Ocean Ave C200
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Ocean Ave C200

101 Ocean Wy · No Longer Available
Location

101 Ocean Wy, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
Enjoy spectacular white water ocean views from your living, dining, over-sized balconies, and spacious master suite. Over 2,900 square feet of living area with a huge 400 square foot private garden patio with additional private storage room. Brand new kitchen with sub zero and all high end appliances opens out to the living, dining and a large den ideal for an in home office or screening room. Both generously sized bedrooms are en-suite and have ample closet and storage space. Master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets. Master bath has jet tub, separate shower, and water closet with bidet. In unit washer and dryer. Secure building with 24hr concierge, valet parking, and A+ staff. Outdoor cooking areas, gym, resort-like grounds with pristine year-round heated swimming pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have any available units?
101 Ocean Ave C200 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have?
Some of 101 Ocean Ave C200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Ocean Ave C200 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Ocean Ave C200 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Ocean Ave C200 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Ocean Ave C200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 offer parking?
Yes, 101 Ocean Ave C200 offers parking.
Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Ave C200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have a pool?
Yes, 101 Ocean Ave C200 has a pool.
Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have accessible units?
No, 101 Ocean Ave C200 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Ocean Ave C200 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Ocean Ave C200 has units with dishwashers.

