101 Ocean Ave C200

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool hot tub media room valet service

Enjoy spectacular white water ocean views from your living, dining, over-sized balconies, and spacious master suite. Over 2,900 square feet of living area with a huge 400 square foot private garden patio with additional private storage room. Brand new kitchen with sub zero and all high end appliances opens out to the living, dining and a large den ideal for an in home office or screening room. Both generously sized bedrooms are en-suite and have ample closet and storage space. Master bedroom has his and hers walk in closets. Master bath has jet tub, separate shower, and water closet with bidet. In unit washer and dryer. Secure building with 24hr concierge, valet parking, and A+ staff. Outdoor cooking areas, gym, resort-like grounds with pristine year-round heated swimming pool and spa.