Designed for Smart Living! Rare opportunity to live in a fabulously updated detached duplex home located in a hot Venice residential neighborhood. 1009 Palms highlights 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Adding to the menu of niceties enjoy distressed hardwood flooring, Bosch appliances, Carrera marble countertops, central AC/Heat, recessed lighting, tankless water heater, security system, and an integrated speaker system. Close to all the action and everything that Venice has to offer; local restaurants, boutiques, Abbot Kinney, and the Beach. It doesn't get much better than this.