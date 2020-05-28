All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1009 PALMS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1009 PALMS
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1009 PALMS

1009 Palms Blvd · (310) 699-0980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1009 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Designed for Smart Living! Rare opportunity to live in a fabulously updated detached duplex home located in a hot Venice residential neighborhood. 1009 Palms highlights 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Adding to the menu of niceties enjoy distressed hardwood flooring, Bosch appliances, Carrera marble countertops, central AC/Heat, recessed lighting, tankless water heater, security system, and an integrated speaker system. Close to all the action and everything that Venice has to offer; local restaurants, boutiques, Abbot Kinney, and the Beach. It doesn't get much better than this.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 PALMS have any available units?
1009 PALMS has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 PALMS have?
Some of 1009 PALMS's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 PALMS currently offering any rent specials?
1009 PALMS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 PALMS pet-friendly?
No, 1009 PALMS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1009 PALMS offer parking?
Yes, 1009 PALMS does offer parking.
Does 1009 PALMS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 PALMS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 PALMS have a pool?
No, 1009 PALMS does not have a pool.
Does 1009 PALMS have accessible units?
No, 1009 PALMS does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 PALMS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 PALMS does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1009 PALMS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5356 Lexington Ave
5356 Lexington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity