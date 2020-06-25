All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue

10060 Toluca Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10060 Toluca Lake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning waterfront contemporary in Toluca Lake! Completely remodeled two-story showcasing spectacular mountain and lake views. From expansive open living areas and continuous hardwood floors, to covered patio featuring wet bar and fireplace for year-round comfort, this amazing renovation ensures effortless entertaining. Off the living room, a lovely dining area offers custom built-ins and expansive lake views. The spacious state-of-the-art kitchen includes pro-style 60" Wolf range and hood, large refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel farm sink, quartz surfaces, generous storage and huge island with prep sink. Beds and baths are updated to upscale tastes. Enjoy spectacular views from the master suite's two balconies and en suite with glass 'wet room' complete with separate tub and shower system. Outside, cool off in a lakeside paradise for all ages with pool/spa, party deck and private dock to dine under the stars while enjoying picturesque scenery and soaring lake fountain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have any available units?
10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have?
Some of 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College