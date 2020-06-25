10060 TOLUCA LAKE Avenue.

Amenities

Stunning waterfront contemporary in Toluca Lake! Completely remodeled two-story showcasing spectacular mountain and lake views. From expansive open living areas and continuous hardwood floors, to covered patio featuring wet bar and fireplace for year-round comfort, this amazing renovation ensures effortless entertaining. Off the living room, a lovely dining area offers custom built-ins and expansive lake views. The spacious state-of-the-art kitchen includes pro-style 60" Wolf range and hood, large refrigerator/freezer, stainless steel farm sink, quartz surfaces, generous storage and huge island with prep sink. Beds and baths are updated to upscale tastes. Enjoy spectacular views from the master suite's two balconies and en suite with glass 'wet room' complete with separate tub and shower system. Outside, cool off in a lakeside paradise for all ages with pool/spa, party deck and private dock to dine under the stars while enjoying picturesque scenery and soaring lake fountain!