1006 CHANTILLY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna

Modern architectural masterpiece in prime lower Bel Air. Nestled behind gates in a lush canyon setting, this exquisite contemporary is an entertainer's paradise with over 10,000 SF of meticulously crafted living space. Enter the dramatic atrium complete with curved staircase and soaring ceilings and experience an open-concept floor plan with seamless integration of the indoors and outdoors. Highlights include a beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with state of the art Miele appliances and LED lit kitchen countertop made of handblown Canadian glass. The master bedroom rivals the finest hotels, with walls of glass and sumptuous spa-like bathroom. Entertain with the 10-seat movie theater, billiard table, 200 bottle wine cellar, and exercise/steam room. Outside, the grounds feature a cutting edge infinity pool, a water feature with computerized rain bar and a sunken seating area with fire-pit. Private and gated motor court accommodates a dozen cars, with 3 car garage and additional guest