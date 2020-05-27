All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1006 CHANTILLY Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1006 CHANTILLY Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

1006 CHANTILLY Road

1006 Chantilly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 Chantilly Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Modern architectural masterpiece in prime lower Bel Air. Nestled behind gates in a lush canyon setting, this exquisite contemporary is an entertainer's paradise with over 10,000 SF of meticulously crafted living space. Enter the dramatic atrium complete with curved staircase and soaring ceilings and experience an open-concept floor plan with seamless integration of the indoors and outdoors. Highlights include a beautifully appointed chef's kitchen with state of the art Miele appliances and LED lit kitchen countertop made of handblown Canadian glass. The master bedroom rivals the finest hotels, with walls of glass and sumptuous spa-like bathroom. Entertain with the 10-seat movie theater, billiard table, 200 bottle wine cellar, and exercise/steam room. Outside, the grounds feature a cutting edge infinity pool, a water feature with computerized rain bar and a sunken seating area with fire-pit. Private and gated motor court accommodates a dozen cars, with 3 car garage and additional guest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have any available units?
1006 CHANTILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have?
Some of 1006 CHANTILLY Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 CHANTILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
1006 CHANTILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 CHANTILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 1006 CHANTILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 1006 CHANTILLY Road offers parking.
Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 CHANTILLY Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have a pool?
Yes, 1006 CHANTILLY Road has a pool.
Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 1006 CHANTILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 CHANTILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 CHANTILLY Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College