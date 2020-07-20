10051 WESTWANDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning contemporary remodeled home with amazing hipster style feel with a much appreciated open layout! Can't miss this opportunity to live in the most sought after designer chic home with so much sunlight beaming through various windows and skylights. This is an entertainers dream! Top of the line kitchen appliances on each level with all the bells and whistles at your fingertips. If you like outdoor space then this is the home for you. The garden alone can be a retreat for those who love to garden, sunbath, read, relax or just enjoy the mountain views and fresh air. Just a few minutes to all the popular restaurants, clubs, shops, and best schools. Surround yourself with tranquility...Must see!