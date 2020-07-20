All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10051 WESTWANDA Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

10051 WESTWANDA Drive

10051 Westwanda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10051 Westwanda Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Stunning contemporary remodeled home with amazing hipster style feel with a much appreciated open layout! Can't miss this opportunity to live in the most sought after designer chic home with so much sunlight beaming through various windows and skylights. This is an entertainers dream! Top of the line kitchen appliances on each level with all the bells and whistles at your fingertips. If you like outdoor space then this is the home for you. The garden alone can be a retreat for those who love to garden, sunbath, read, relax or just enjoy the mountain views and fresh air. Just a few minutes to all the popular restaurants, clubs, shops, and best schools. Surround yourself with tranquility...Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have any available units?
10051 WESTWANDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have?
Some of 10051 WESTWANDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10051 WESTWANDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10051 WESTWANDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10051 WESTWANDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive offers parking.
Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have a pool?
No, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10051 WESTWANDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10051 WESTWANDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
