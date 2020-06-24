All apartments in Los Angeles
10039 Gaviota Avenue

Location

10039 Gaviota Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Newly remodeled house ready to be lease today. Property is located in a prime neighborhood of North Hills, close proximity to Granada Hills. This house features 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Over 1,700 square feet of living spaces, which includes a private bonus room or 4th bedroom with a full bath. Bonus room can be use as a possible rental income. Property has a newly updated kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and quartz countertops. Modern new tiles and wood laminate flooring, energy saving recess lights all through out. House has a two cars attached garage. with washer and dry hook up. Property has Central Air and heating. Nicely manicure front and back yard, on a large lot of 7,686 Sq Ft. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the 405 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
10039 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 10039 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10039 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10039 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10039 Gaviota Avenue offers parking.
Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 Gaviota Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 10039 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10039 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10039 Gaviota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
