10039 Gaviota Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Newly remodeled house ready to be lease today. Property is located in a prime neighborhood of North Hills, close proximity to Granada Hills. This house features 3 good size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Over 1,700 square feet of living spaces, which includes a private bonus room or 4th bedroom with a full bath. Bonus room can be use as a possible rental income. Property has a newly updated kitchen with cherry wood cabinets and quartz countertops. Modern new tiles and wood laminate flooring, energy saving recess lights all through out. House has a two cars attached garage. with washer and dry hook up. Property has Central Air and heating. Nicely manicure front and back yard, on a large lot of 7,686 Sq Ft. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the 405 freeway.