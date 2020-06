1003 Ridgeley Dr

Amenities

2 STORY STYLE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHROOMS (2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS & 1 BEDRROOM DOWNSTAIRS). PRIVATE, GATED, HIGH CEILINGS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM, OFFICE, REMODELED KITCHEN, NOOK, LAUNDRY, FLAT SCREEN TVS, OUTDOOR PATIO, FRONT & BACK GATED YARDS.



2 BLOCKS FROM WILSHIRE BLVD, 5 MINS. FROM THE GROVE SHOPPING CENTER, 5 MINS. FROM THE BEVERLY CENTER MALL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART (LACMA) & LABREA TAR PITS, SCREEN ACTORS (SAG) BUILDING, MANY RESTAURANTS AND THEATERS.



2 King size beds, 1 Full size bed, Full size futon bed in sun room w/Flat screen and dvd player.



PLEASE NOTE: THERE IS A $300 END OF STAY CLEANING FEE AND A $3,100 FULLY REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING PROPERTY.