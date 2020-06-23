10021 Forbes Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Sliding glass doors lead to stunning oversized covered patio with gorgeous new Saltillo pavers and views to sensational private expansive verdant grounds ideal for entertaining, playing, relaxing and Al Fresco dining. Exceptional remodeled eat-in kitchen w/wood cabinetry, marble counter tops, tiled floors w/stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built in microwave and sliders to the outdoor grounds. Kitchen opens to a convenient lrg. laundry room w/additional storage cabinets, service door and includes W&D. MBR w/double mirror closets and a remodeled master bath with decorative stone tile and tiled floors. Remodeled hallway bath. Large driveway with extra parking leads to a large 2 car finished attached garage. New central air and heat and new roof. Conveniently located near shopping and freeways yet offers a calm retreat in a charming quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the quintessential California life style.