Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:24 PM

10021 Forbes Ave

10021 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10021 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Sliding glass doors lead to stunning oversized covered patio with gorgeous new Saltillo pavers and views to sensational private expansive verdant grounds ideal for entertaining, playing, relaxing and Al Fresco dining. Exceptional remodeled eat-in kitchen w/wood cabinetry, marble counter tops, tiled floors w/stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, built in microwave and sliders to the outdoor grounds. Kitchen opens to a convenient lrg. laundry room w/additional storage cabinets, service door and includes W&D. MBR w/double mirror closets and a remodeled master bath with decorative stone tile and tiled floors. Remodeled hallway bath. Large driveway with extra parking leads to a large 2 car finished attached garage. New central air and heat and new roof. Conveniently located near shopping and freeways yet offers a calm retreat in a charming quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the quintessential California life style.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10021 Forbes Ave have any available units?
10021 Forbes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10021 Forbes Ave have?
Some of 10021 Forbes Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10021 Forbes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10021 Forbes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10021 Forbes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10021 Forbes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10021 Forbes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10021 Forbes Ave offers parking.
Does 10021 Forbes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10021 Forbes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10021 Forbes Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10021 Forbes Ave has a pool.
Does 10021 Forbes Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 10021 Forbes Ave has accessible units.
Does 10021 Forbes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10021 Forbes Ave has units with dishwashers.
