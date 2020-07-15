1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard

Amenities

No location could be more elite than on Beverly Glen Boulevard in Bel Air, Los Angeles. As you drive through the neighborhood, the spectacular setting will take your breath away. Ideally situated between Beverly Hills and The San Fernando Valley, and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. In just minutes you can find yourself surrounded by world famous locations such as Rodeo Drive, UCLA, The Beverly Center, The Bel Air Country Club, and much, much more! Additionally, there is an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment along Santa Monica Blvd. for your convenience. This beautiful home is in A+ move-in condition with upgraded improvements and high-end finishes throughout. The interior is a sprawling 994 square feet of architectural splendor, with crisp lines and abundant living space. You'll enjoy three bedrooms and one bath, a formal dining area, chef's kitchen, large living room, and spacious laundry room. No detail has been overlooked in this luxurious Bel Air family home.