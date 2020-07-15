All apartments in Los Angeles
1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard

1000 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
No location could be more elite than on Beverly Glen Boulevard in Bel Air, Los Angeles. As you drive through the neighborhood, the spectacular setting will take your breath away. Ideally situated between Beverly Hills and The San Fernando Valley, and only a stone’s throw from all of the community’s vast amenities. In just minutes you can find yourself surrounded by world famous locations such as Rodeo Drive, UCLA, The Beverly Center, The Bel Air Country Club, and much, much more! Additionally, there is an abundance of shopping, dining, and entertainment along Santa Monica Blvd. for your convenience. This beautiful home is in A+ move-in condition with upgraded improvements and high-end finishes throughout. The interior is a sprawling 994 square feet of architectural splendor, with crisp lines and abundant living space. You'll enjoy three bedrooms and one bath, a formal dining area, chef's kitchen, large living room, and spacious laundry room. No detail has been overlooked in this luxurious Bel Air family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have any available units?
1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 N Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
