Los Angeles, CA
100 S Alameda St
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

100 S Alameda St

100 North Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 North Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
yoga
Minimum 1-year lease. Live in the heart of Little Tokyo and DTLA Arts District. Metro Gold Line station is across the street. Walk to popular restaurants, shopping, and attractions like Marugame Monzo, Manuela, Redbird, Jist Cafe, Sushi Gen, Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Village Plaza, and more. First floor north facing unit with fabulous natural light. Spacious 735 sq. ft. and well laid out apartment with central AC and heat. all appliances including washer and dryer are included. Walk-in closet inside bedroom and there are 2 additional hallway closets. Tenant pays for gas, power, internet, cable and renter's insurance. It really is all about the urban convenience, high walkability, and a vibrant day and night lifestyle. Live here and enjoy Savoy's amenities: lap pool, jacuzzi, outdoor BBQ area, rec room, well equipped gym, yoga/dance room, media room, business center, library and more.

(RLNE5250265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 S Alameda St have any available units?
100 S Alameda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 S Alameda St have?
Some of 100 S Alameda St's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 S Alameda St currently offering any rent specials?
100 S Alameda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 S Alameda St pet-friendly?
No, 100 S Alameda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 100 S Alameda St offer parking?
No, 100 S Alameda St does not offer parking.
Does 100 S Alameda St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 S Alameda St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 S Alameda St have a pool?
Yes, 100 S Alameda St has a pool.
Does 100 S Alameda St have accessible units?
No, 100 S Alameda St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 S Alameda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 S Alameda St does not have units with dishwashers.

