100 S Alameda St

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym pool air conditioning yoga

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill internet access media room yoga

Minimum 1-year lease. Live in the heart of Little Tokyo and DTLA Arts District. Metro Gold Line station is across the street. Walk to popular restaurants, shopping, and attractions like Marugame Monzo, Manuela, Redbird, Jist Cafe, Sushi Gen, Japanese American National Museum, Japanese Village Plaza, and more. First floor north facing unit with fabulous natural light. Spacious 735 sq. ft. and well laid out apartment with central AC and heat. all appliances including washer and dryer are included. Walk-in closet inside bedroom and there are 2 additional hallway closets. Tenant pays for gas, power, internet, cable and renter's insurance. It really is all about the urban convenience, high walkability, and a vibrant day and night lifestyle. Live here and enjoy Savoy's amenities: lap pool, jacuzzi, outdoor BBQ area, rec room, well equipped gym, yoga/dance room, media room, business center, library and more.



(RLNE5250265)