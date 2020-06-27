All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
100 DUDLEY Avenue
100 DUDLEY Avenue

100 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

100 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Quintessential Venice Craftsman home is fully manicured and ready for immediate occupancy. This home features central heating and air, alarm system, restored original hardwood floors, freshly painted surfaces, new stainless steel appliances, tons of natural light, and much more.. The private front porch is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon wine. This wonderful home is located just one short block to the beach and walking distance to all the dining and shopping on Rose Ave. Main Street is a few steps away and Abbot Kinney Blvd is located just minutes from your door. This location provides an opportunity to explore the best of Venice beach.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
100 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 100 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 100 DUDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 100 DUDLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 100 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 100 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 DUDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
