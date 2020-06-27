100 DUDLEY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Quintessential Venice Craftsman home is fully manicured and ready for immediate occupancy. This home features central heating and air, alarm system, restored original hardwood floors, freshly painted surfaces, new stainless steel appliances, tons of natural light, and much more.. The private front porch is a perfect place to unwind and enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon wine. This wonderful home is located just one short block to the beach and walking distance to all the dining and shopping on Rose Ave. Main Street is a few steps away and Abbot Kinney Blvd is located just minutes from your door. This location provides an opportunity to explore the best of Venice beach.