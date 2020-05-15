1 Topsail Street

Amenities

Dream of stepping from your patio onto the sand? Watch the sunset from your living room in this extraordinary home. Located just south of Venice pier this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath two-story home in scenic Marina Del Rey is one of a few properties with direct access to the beach. With no busy pathway for pedestrian traffic you can have a quiet unobstructed ocean view outside your living room door. Walk inside the bright and airy open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. There are high ceilings in the living space with top to bottom windows that can be easily adjusted with automatic window blinds making for perfect lighting any time of the day. The kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, an island with bar style seating and plenty of counter space for entertaining. The first of 4 bedrooms is a master on the main floor and has an updated ensuite bath with marble accents for a spa like feel. There is also a half bath on the main floor for guests to use. Make your way upstairs to the master bedroom for a spectacular beach view. End your busy workday with a view of the ocean and soak in the tub. The upstairs level also has two more bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath perfect for kids. Make everyday a vacation at Topsail!