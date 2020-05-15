All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

1 Topsail Street

1 Topsail Street · No Longer Available
Location

1 Topsail Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
hot tub
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
hot tub
Dream of stepping from your patio onto the sand? Watch the sunset from your living room in this extraordinary home. Located just south of Venice pier this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath two-story home in scenic Marina Del Rey is one of a few properties with direct access to the beach. With no busy pathway for pedestrian traffic you can have a quiet unobstructed ocean view outside your living room door. Walk inside the bright and airy open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. There are high ceilings in the living space with top to bottom windows that can be easily adjusted with automatic window blinds making for perfect lighting any time of the day. The kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, an island with bar style seating and plenty of counter space for entertaining. The first of 4 bedrooms is a master on the main floor and has an updated ensuite bath with marble accents for a spa like feel. There is also a half bath on the main floor for guests to use. Make your way upstairs to the master bedroom for a spectacular beach view. End your busy workday with a view of the ocean and soak in the tub. The upstairs level also has two more bedrooms and a Jack and Jill bath perfect for kids. Make everyday a vacation at Topsail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Topsail Street have any available units?
1 Topsail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Topsail Street have?
Some of 1 Topsail Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Topsail Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 Topsail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Topsail Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 Topsail Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 Topsail Street offer parking?
No, 1 Topsail Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 Topsail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Topsail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Topsail Street have a pool?
No, 1 Topsail Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 Topsail Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1 Topsail Street has accessible units.
Does 1 Topsail Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Topsail Street does not have units with dishwashers.
