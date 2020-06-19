1 ST IRONSIDES

Amenities

ON THE BEACH! Exclusive, fully-furnished & immaculate luxury oasis. Open your curtains in the cozy living room w/two pull out sectionals, 65" Sony Smart TV w/Sonos wireless, & quaint reading nook to 180 degree white-water ocean, Venice Pier & mtn views w/breathtaking sunsets from your covered private patio w/outdoor speakers & RecTec smoker/BBQ. Minutes from Venice Boardwalk, trendy Santa Monica shops, Abbot Kinney, restaurants & all outdoor activities you can imagine! Fabulous relo, corporate rental, exec or small family, this dream property is loaded w/major high-end amenities, GE Profile appliances, in-unit Miele W&D, Tempur Pedic beds, jacuzzi tub, surfboards, kayaks, SUP, beach gear/games/toys, + luxury towels, sheets & natural bath products. Bose radios, smart TVs, air purifiers, portable AC & heaters, ceiling fans, dimmers & tiled floors throughout, privacy shades, double-pane windows, mirrored sliders, 2 side-by-side parking! Turn-key decadence. Call ASAP for private showing!