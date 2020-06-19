All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:44 PM

1 ST IRONSIDES

1 Ironsides Street · (800) 333-6585
Location

1 Ironsides Street, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$8,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
ON THE BEACH! Exclusive, fully-furnished & immaculate luxury oasis. Open your curtains in the cozy living room w/two pull out sectionals, 65" Sony Smart TV w/Sonos wireless, & quaint reading nook to 180 degree white-water ocean, Venice Pier & mtn views w/breathtaking sunsets from your covered private patio w/outdoor speakers & RecTec smoker/BBQ. Minutes from Venice Boardwalk, trendy Santa Monica shops, Abbot Kinney, restaurants & all outdoor activities you can imagine! Fabulous relo, corporate rental, exec or small family, this dream property is loaded w/major high-end amenities, GE Profile appliances, in-unit Miele W&D, Tempur Pedic beds, jacuzzi tub, surfboards, kayaks, SUP, beach gear/games/toys, + luxury towels, sheets & natural bath products. Bose radios, smart TVs, air purifiers, portable AC & heaters, ceiling fans, dimmers & tiled floors throughout, privacy shades, double-pane windows, mirrored sliders, 2 side-by-side parking! Turn-key decadence. Call ASAP for private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 ST IRONSIDES have any available units?
1 ST IRONSIDES has a unit available for $8,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 ST IRONSIDES have?
Some of 1 ST IRONSIDES's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 ST IRONSIDES currently offering any rent specials?
1 ST IRONSIDES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 ST IRONSIDES pet-friendly?
No, 1 ST IRONSIDES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 ST IRONSIDES offer parking?
Yes, 1 ST IRONSIDES does offer parking.
Does 1 ST IRONSIDES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 ST IRONSIDES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 ST IRONSIDES have a pool?
No, 1 ST IRONSIDES does not have a pool.
Does 1 ST IRONSIDES have accessible units?
No, 1 ST IRONSIDES does not have accessible units.
Does 1 ST IRONSIDES have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 ST IRONSIDES does not have units with dishwashers.
